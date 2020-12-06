Record High COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Ontario is reporting a record high of new COVID-19 infections for the second day in a row.

There are 1,924 new cases and 15 new deaths linked to the virus on Sunday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Toronto, which has been in a lockdown for nearly two-weeks, had the highest number of new cases at 504, while Peel logged 463 and York Region saw 198.

There are 1,574 more resolved cases, while the number of active cases rose to 19,318, an increase of more than 4,000 cases from Saturday's figures.

The number of patients in hospital decreased to 701, with 204 in intensive care.

-- with files from The Canadian Press