If you thought it was abnormally hot Wednesday, you'd be right.

The daytime record for a high temperature on March 10 was broken as the mercury reached 19.1 degrees Celsius or 66.4 Fahrenheit during the 2pm hour.

The old record was set 2013 at 16.6 Celsius, set in 2013.

Environment Canada's weather office officially tracks all weather records and related data.