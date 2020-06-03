Record High Water Levels in Lake Erie and Lake St.Clair in May

May was a record setting month when it comes to the water levels in Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority reports Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie are roughly 85cm to 75 cm above long-term average levels.

As a result, the flood watch for all shoreline areas, including those along the Detroit River, will remain in effect for the month of June.

ERCA says the high water levels increase the risk of flooding and erosion near shoreline areas.

In addition, sustained winds of 30km/hour or more will pose a problem.