Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Ontario has broken a record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day with 2,447 in addition to 49 more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.

It's the 10th straight day the province has recorded more than 2,100 new infections — the seven-day average for new cases is now 2,306.

The previous single day high for new COVID-19 infections was set on Dec. 17 with 2,432 cases.

According to the Ministry of Health, 64,592 COVID-19 tests were completed province-wide over the last 24-hours with 3.7 percent of those tests coming back positive.

Of the new cases recorded on Thursday, 646 are in Toronto, 502 are in Peel Region, 263 are in York Region, 173 are in Windsor-Essex County, and 101 are in Hamilton.

According to the province, there are 967 COVID-19 patients being treated in Ontario hospitals, of those patients, 277 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 176 of those patients are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

COVID-19 modelling released by the province on Monday shows the number of infected patients in Ontario ICUs will surpass 300 within the next 10 days in all possible scenarios — a threshold that will make regular acute care impossible to handle.

In an effort to help curb the spread of the virus, the rest of the province will join Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, Windsor-Essex, and Hamilton in lockdown on Boxing Day at 12:01 a.m.

Lockdown measures ordered by the provincial government will last until Jan. 23 south of Sudbury and until Jan. 9 north of Sudbury.

— with files from CTV News.