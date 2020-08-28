Record Setting Rainfall in Windsor-Essex

A rainfall record has been shattered in Windsor-Essex for August 28.

As of 10:30 a.m., 67mm of rain had fallen at Windsor Airport, breaking the previous record of 57.4mm set back in 2017.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Gerald Cheng tells AM800 News we have seen the most active part of the current system but we can still expect some showers and thunderstorms today into tomorrow.

Cheng says the weather we are getting now is not remnants from Hurricane Laura.

"Laura is actually staying quite far south, right now it is going to move across Virginia and it,s going to move directly east so it's not going to be coming up into southwestern Ontario. What we are dealing with is another disturbance that is moving from the mid-west towards the area."

With more wet and humid weather on the way into Saturday, Cheng says the active weather will continue Friday into Saturday.

"Heavy amounts of rain, that's something to keep in mind and of course with every thunderstorm that rolls through the area we always have to think about the possibility of damaging winds. If we want the nice weather, the high and dry weather, that will come late Saturday even into Sunday."

It was one year a go August 28 and 29 that a heavy rain storm dumped up to 290mm of rain on some parts of Windsor-Essex causing $124-million in damages across the region.