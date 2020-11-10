Record-Setting Warm Weather Set to End Wednesday

Get ready to say goodbye to the record-setting warm weather across Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada reports that new warm weather records were set on Saturday, Sunday and Monday across the area but a cold front will be moving into the area on Wednesday.

Severe Weather Meteorologist, Rob Kuhn, says a fourth record could be set today with a forecasted high of 23C, above the previous high of 18.5C set in 1999.

He says this will also be the fifth day in November with a maximum temperature above 20C or more.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Kuhn says this will be the last warm day for a bit with a cold front moving in Wednesday morning.

"We'll probably start Wednesday in the mid-teens or so, 13C, 14C, 15C. Then we'll slowly drop off to something more seasonable, eight or nine degrees by later afternoon. Wednesday will be warmer than normal but not what we've had," he says.

Kuhn says the cold front will move temperatures down to single digits during the day.

"Maybe the odd double digit this time of the year, then night time temperatures closer to freezing sometimes. Not this 20C or 22C that we've been seeing day in and day out, which really is in November quite amazing. Four days in a row of over 20C," he says.

Kuhn adds that we could see a few warm days to end November but nothing like the warm weather this past week.