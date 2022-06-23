Record-setting year for construction in the Town of Essex

It will be a record-setting year when it comes to construction in the Town of Essex.

As of the end of May 2022, the town is reporting construction value totals of $100,513,200.

Just five months into the year, the figure is well above the $83,277,375 in construction values recorded in 2021 and is set to surpass the $103,914,427 in values reported in 2020.

The total construction value includes all new and expanding commercial, industrial, institutional and residential developments that required a building permit.

Lori Chadwick, Director of Development Services for the Town of Essex, says they have an onward and upward trend when it comes to construction activity.

Chadwick says they see the biggest jump in the construction of single family, semi-detached and town homes, along with an increase in construction value of commercial and industrial development.

Several factors are being cited for the overall increase including the construction of several new subdivisions and more land now being available for development.

Chadwick won't speculate on how high construction values could go by the end of 2022 but can safely say it will be record-breaking.

"Essex is on the map. It is a great feeling to have the Town of Essex being looked at from developers that have not typically or historically looked to Essex for investment opportunities," she says.

Chadwick says it's only going to get bigger and better.

"There are a few subdivisions and commercial properties in the cue right now going through those planning approvals and will be opened up and shovel ready in the very near future," she adds.

One of the larger projects on the horizon involves Home Hardware, currently at 47 Wilson Ave., building a new site on 12 acres of land on Maidstone Avenue West near South Talbot Road. The project could also include other commercial development options on the property.

Officials hope is to break ground in early Summer and move to the new location in Spring 2023.