Record year for adoptions at Humane Society in 2021

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society had a record year for adoptions in 2021, and Executive Director Melanie Coulter hopes the success continues this year.

Coulter says around 3,300 adoptions were made at the shelter despite challenges with the COVID 19 pandemic.

She says 2021 was a great year compared to 2020.

"In 2021 we kind of reverted back to the trends we were seeing in 2019 and that did include increased adoptions as well as quite a large amount of surgeries at our spay/neuter program."

She says adoption and donations have been steady over the holiday season and last year as a whole.

"People have been so generous and of course our work is only possible because of people who contribute in what we do," she continued. "People are really generous around the holidays, lots of visits from people who gave donations instead of gifts and that's been appreciated."

Coulter says it's important for young pets to socialize.

"With puppies and dogs, especially puppies you really want to make sure that you're making that effort to socialize them well. With puppies you have a limited time period where you need to expose them to all the different things and types of people that they're going to need to be comfortable with for the rest of their life."

Pet adoptions at the Windsor/Essex Humane Society are exclusivity done online for the time being, due to the COVID 19 pandemic and can be made on the shelter's website.