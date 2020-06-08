Recovered Seniors to Return to Long-Term Care Homes



Now that all outbreaks have been rescinded in local long-term care and retirement homes, senior residents who have recovered, can return home.

The final outbreak, at Heron Terrace on McNorton St, was lifted over the weekend.

Speaking on AM800's the Morning Drive, Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj says a senior who has recovered at the field hospital at St. Clair College, is actually returning to the long-term care home today.

Up until this point, seniors who had recovered had to be transferred to Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare until the outbreak at the long-term care home was lifted.

Musyj warns although this is positive news, the situation can turn around quickly so all precautions must remain in place to protect the residents in those homes and to ensure they stay COVID free.

This month, staff at area long-term care and retirement homes will be tested twice to prevent the spread of the virus to the vulnerable population.



