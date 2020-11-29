Recreation Facilities Begin to Close Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

New Red Control Level restrictions set out by the of the province's COVID-19 Response Framework will make the use of recreation facilities tough in Windsor-Essex.

In response to a 10-person per room limit, all recreational services at pools, arenas, and community centres in Windsor will be shut down for at least two weeks starting Monday.

Executive Director of Recreation and Culture Ray Mensour says the suspension will include city-run activities and third-party rentals, "to err on the side of caution."

He says the city consulted facility users before the move was made.

"We made the decision after surveying some of our ice groups that we're going to suspend our programming at arenas, community centres and aquatics for the next two weeks to reassess the situation," he says.

Several groups have voluntarily withdrawn from facilities for longer than two weeks, according to Mensour.

"They're postponing some of their rentals until the middle of January to re-asses the situation," he says. "We're grateful for people in our groups who have been quite understanding and have been working with us and we appreciate that."

Mensour says after-school programming in city facilities will continue.

He says the city is working closely with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to ensure the essential service is delivered safely.

LaSalle announced it's closing the Vollmer Complex and Leamington has also shut down The Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre until further notice.