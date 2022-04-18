Recruiting firm to be used in search for next Windsor police chief

The Windsor Police Services Board will use a recruiting firm to help in the search for the next chief of Windsor police.

The board discussed the issue during its April 14 meeting and will go through the process of a nationwide recruitment for a new chief.

Mayor Drew Dilkens, chair of the police services board, expects the process will take four to six months to move through.

"Maybe a little longer because of the summer, that always add a level of complexity with recruitments," he says. "We hope certainly sometime later this year, we will be able to be in a position to announce a new chief for the Windsor Police Service."

Chief Pamela Mizuno announced her sudden plans to retire on March 23, just 2.5-years in the position, stepping down as chief on March 31.

The board plans to follow a policy approved as a result of an investigation by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission, which called for greater transparency around the selection process for the chief and deputy chiefs.

Dilkens says they need to have a conversation with the community about the next chief.

"Our policy talks about discussing traits, characteristics and qualities of a police leader with the community," he says. "So part of what we're going to ask the recruiting firm to provide is an option to do that full consultation to make sure we hit the mark."

Dilkens says there are many qualities related to leadership, communication and vision that any police services board would be looking for in the next chief and that's no different here.

"We want to make sure moving forward that we hit all of the marks that the community expects in their top police leader," he adds.

Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire has been serving as Acting Chief since April 1.