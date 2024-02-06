Recruitment campaign underway at Essex-Windsor EMS

A call out for paramedics to join the Essex-Windsor EMS team.

The service has launched an open recruitment campaign, with a social media strategy and a full recruitment guide on their website, touting the benefits of what a career with them would be like.

Essex-Windsor EMS is looking to hire primary care and advanced care paramedics to staff ambulances across the region as part of this current campaign.

Essex County Council approved the increase of 16 full-time paramedics in the 2024 budget, which will be pulled from within the current staff, and the recruitment is to replenish their part-time pool.

Everyone who comes into Essex-Windsor EMS starts off as part-time, but the majority of them work full-time hours.

The campaign focuses on the region, the service itself, salary and benefits, along with the active role Essex-Windsor EMS paramedics play in the broader community.

EMS Chief Justin Lammers (Photo taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)

Chief Justin Lammers says they have lost a few paramedics over the years, as the COVID-19 pandemic made things very difficult, but they're looking to mend and move forward.

"Call volumes are up, we need paramedics in the region. We've launched a recruitment campaign, we're reaching out across Ontario and we're even going outside of province. We're interested in anyone who wants to move to the province. Now it's not a quick process to become a paramedic in Ontario from another region, but we know the pathway through the Ministry of Health to challenge the exams and get certified, and we're willing to walk people through that," he said.

Lammers says it's a tough job, as the conditions are difficult, but they're focused on trying to highlight the rewarding nature of the career as well as the region prospective employees would be working.

"It's an applicants market right now for paramedicine. For us, it's Why Windsor. We've got some good growth on the horizon, we've got some good economic investments, we're growing, international border, international airport, all the big sports teams in Detroit. We've got a lot going for us in the region and that's really what we're trying to sell."

He says part of the sales pitch for the region is its climate, especially compared to some of the colder and more northern parts of the province and country.

"The northern regions of Ontario and the northern regions of Canada are hurting for healthcare providers too. So, we want to get some help down here but we definitely don't want to take from somewhere that's hurting worse than we are. It's a bit of balance, we're individuals working in healthcare, we've got big hearts and we see the bigger picture, but the climate down here is definitely a selling point," he said.

Lammers says they don't have a cap on how many part-time workers they bring in, but that typically in good years they're able to add about 40 new staff members.

Essex-Windsor EMS provides ambulance service and pre-hospital emergency medical care to nearly 400,000 residents of Essex County, Windsor and Pelee Island.

Staff respond to 63,000 medical events and transport 37,000 patients to hospital annually.

More information about the campaign can be found online.