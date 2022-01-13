Recycling pick-up delays expected as EWSWA deals with staff cases of COVID-19

Don't be alarmed if your recycle sits at the curb for a couple of extra days.

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority is warning of possible recycling pick-up delays related to COVID-19.

According to a statement from the authority, the highly transmissible Omicron variant is causing staff shortages as several are off to self-isolate.

Residents are encouraged to download the 'Recycle Coach' app for the latest updates.

Any changes to recycling collection will also be posted on the front page of the authority's website and its social media accounts.