Red and yellow delivery service alerts issued by Canada Post for Windsor

Canada Post has issued red and yellow delivery service alerts due to the icy weather across the region.

Due to the weather, snow and freezing rain, a red service alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for Windsor, Chatham, Sarnia, St. Thomas and Tillsonburg.

A red service alert means that Canada Post is suspending delivery for the day and not sending delivery agents out or recalling them.

A yellow service alert was also issued for all of Southern Ontario.

A yellow service alert means Canada Post is going to do its best to deliver, but there may be delays.

Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it's safe to do so.

If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can contact Canada Post's Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).