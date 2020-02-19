Red Bulldogs Big Winners

Congratulations to our Hockey Team of the Week: Riverside Red Bulldogs



They were nominated by and coached by Lori Gauthier

Gautheir, who has been coaching this team since September, says "they are a great group of young individuals who give their all each and every time they're on the ice. We recently played in our last tournament of the season and we as the coaching staff couldn't be more proud of how hard they played."

Each player on the team will receive a delicious victory breakfast courtesy of McDonald's, plus a Hockey Team of the Week Certificate, a Special Hockey Team of the Week Bag, and an invitation to the Windsor Spitfires' end of season party!