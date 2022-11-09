Red light camera tickets up to 4,300 since program launch

Drivers in Windsor continue to rack up tickets from red light cameras.

Senior Director of Operations for the City of Windsor, Shawna Boakes, says since all of the cameras have come online they've seen a fairly consistent number on a monthly basis which ranges between 500 to 800 tickets in a month.

The city introduced the initiative as part of a 10-year, $22-million plan to improve traffic safety across the city last January.

Cameras were installed at 10 targeted intersections across the city identified as the highest accident rate areas, including:

- Wyandotte Street East at Goyeau Street

- University Avenue West at Crawford Avenue

- Erie Street East at Goyeau Street

- Howard Avenue at E.C. Row Expressway eastbound off ramp

- Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West

- Eugenie Street East at McDougall Street

- McHugh Street at Clover Avenue

- Wyandotte Street at Ouellette Avenue

- Ouellette Avenue at Giles Boulevard

- Seminole Street at Central Avenue

Boakes says their latest numbers, updated as of the end of September, show that some 4,300 tickets have been handed out to drivers in Windsor which she adds isn't surprising.

"They're fairly consistent with numbers that we've seen from other municipalities," she continued. "So I would say we're no worse or no better than any of the other municipalities that I had as a reference."

She says the city is looking at doing a review of the system after it has been running for a full year, with an update likely in the spring.

"We'll look at the locations in particular, we'll look at the numbers, we'll look at all that stuff. And then provide council with an update at that time with any recommendations that we have based on the full year. We want to make sure we have a full cycle in."

Boakes thinks that most people are aware of the lights and how they work, so they're hopeful to see the number of tickets come down as time moves along.

"I'd love to see some of these numbers going down because that means that the safety on the road is getting a little bit better. But we'll keep an eye on it and see how it goes," she said.

Drivers in Windsor will receive a $325 ticket if they run a red light.