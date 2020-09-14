Red Light Cameras in Windsor Expected Early 2021

Drivers in Windsor can expect to see red light cameras in the first quarter of 2021.

Council has given final approval to move forward with the project which includes applying to the Ministry of Transportation to be added to the list of designated Municipalities under the program.

According to Shawna Boakes, the Senior Manager, Traffic Operations & Parking Services, Windsor also needs to enter into an agreement with the City of Toronto, which runs the program.

"They process all of the tickets form the red light cameras they issue all of the tickets from the City of Toronto and then after the tickets are issued, our local POA [Provincial Offences Act] system will be dealing with accepting payments, following up on late payments and any challenges that come through the court system."

According to Boakes, administration is now moving forward on an updated list of intersections to host the cameras.

“We did have the list of 10 that we presented to council previously but that was with older data so we are going to be updating the spreadsheet with the new data that we have from Windsor police, ” she says. “So some of those intersections may stay the same as what was on that list and some may change.”

The cameras will be positioned behind the stop bar at an intersection and Boakes says two photos are taken. One where the vehicle is at the stop bar and another photo, one to two seconds after that.

“So that it actually has visual proof that the vehicle was at the stop bar when the light was red and the second picture will show the vehicle, clearly in the centre or through the intersection. So you have to cross the stop bar when the light is red in order to trigger a ticket.”

Among other criteria, Boakes says intersections are looked at based on highest number of T-bone type collisions.

If a driver is caught running a red light under the program, a $325 ticket will be issued.