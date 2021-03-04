Red or Orange Zone for Windsor-Essex

The region's top doctor says there is no indication from the province if Windsor-Essex will be shifting to the orange-restrict zone next week.

"I'll say this with caution, I haven't had any conversations with the ministry and generally when I don't have this conversation that means that the data they are looking at, it doesn't meet their criteria to have a dialogue or to understand what's going on," says Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

He says the health unit will provide more information on Friday about the weekly case counts.

"We have seen some good data this week but we've also seen cases in the 30s too," he says.

Dr. Ahmed says if the average daily case count is 23 and above, the region will end up in the red zone.

He says if the daily average is less than 23, the region would likely be in the orange zone.

Since Sunday, there have been 110 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

The area has been in the red-control zone since February 16.