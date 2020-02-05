Red Sox Deal Betts, Price To Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox have parted with Mookie Betts by sending him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a blockbuster deal.

The 27-year-old Betts hit .295 with 29 home runs last season. He'll be a free agent at the end of the year.

Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Bosox have agreed to send the 2018 AL MVP to Los Angeles.

The Red Sox would also send away left-hander David Price in a salary dump designed to save Boston tens of millions of dollars and help them dip below baseball's luxury tax threshold.

The Dodgers are sending outfielder Alex Verdugo back to the Red Sox in a deal that also involves the Minnesota Twins, who are getting right-hander Kenta Maeda from Los Angeles and sending pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston.