Red Sox to Rehire Cora

Alex Cora could be returning to manage the Boston Red Sox.

Several reports indicate Cora will be rehired by the organization after serving his yearlong suspension handed down by Major League Baseball for his part in the Houston Astros' sign stealing scandal.

Cora was a bench coach with the Astros during their World Series championship run in 2017 and managed the Red Sox to a championship and a franchise record 108 regular-season wins in 2018.

He would replace manager Ron Roenicke, who was let go after the Red Sox finished last in the AL East this year.

— with files from The Canadian Press.