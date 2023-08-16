Red Wings acquire Jeff Petry

(Detroit, MI) -- A frequently traded NHL defenseman is once again on the move.

The Detroit Red Wings acquired Jeff Petry from the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday in exchange for Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025.

Petry has been traded three times over the past 13 months, with the most recent move happening earlier this month when the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Norris-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson from the Sharks.

Petry skated with the Habs for eight seasons starting in 2014 and tallied 248 points over 508 games.

The 35-year-old had 31 points in 61 games for Pittsburgh last season.

— with files from MetroSource