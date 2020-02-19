Red Wings Clip Canadiens

Andreas Athanasiou scored his second goal with 5:15 remaining in regulation to cap Detroit's three-goal third period and the Red Wings rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3.

Detroit swept the season series against the Canadiens, earning four of its NHL-low 15 victories against them.

Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier did not give up a goal in the third period and finished with 19 saves.

Nate Thompson and Jeff Petry scored to give Montreal a 2-0 lead in the first period and Nick Suzuki's goal put it ahead 3-1 after two periods.

Detroit's Robby Fabbri had a goal in the first period and teammate Mike Green scored a game-tying goal midway through the third period for his 500th career point.

Athanasiou scored his first goal early in the third and followed up later in the period with the winner, giving him 10 goals in 45 games.

The performance perhaps increased his trade value for a rebuilding team that may deal him for draft picks or prospects by Monday's deadline.



(The Associated Press)