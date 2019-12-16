Red Wings Doubled Up By Kings

A late surge was not enough as the Detroit Red Wings were doubled up by the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena Sunday night in NHL action.

Filip Zadina and Madison Bowey scored goals after the Wings trailed 4-0 midway through the third period.

Detroit had won its previous two games.

Anze Kopitar scored twice for the Kings to pass Wayne Gretzky on the club's all-time scoring list. Kopitar has 919 career points moving him into fourth place on the franchise list.

Former Spitfire goaltender Jack Campbell stopped 22 shots to pick up the win for Los Angeles.