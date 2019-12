The Detroit Red Wings fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena in NHL action.

Adam Erne scored twice and Tyler Bertuzzi added a goal for Detroit.

Goalie Jonathan Bernier made 34 saves in the loss.

Former Red Wing Gustav Nyquist drew cheers from the crowd early and quieted them late with an empty-net goal for the Blue Jackets to seal the victory.

The Red Wings visit the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night.