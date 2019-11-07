Red Wings Losing Skid Hits Four Games

The Detroit Red Wings were blown out 5-1 by the Rangers at Madison Square Garden in New York Wednesday in NHL action.

Valtteri Filppula scored the Red Wings' lone goal, and Jimmy Howard stopped 26 of 30 shots.

The Wings have now lost four in a row and are 1-11-1 over their last 13 games and are tied with the Ottawa Senators for last-place in the overall league standings.

Meantime, Detroit and St. Louis made a trade Wednesday night.

The Red Wings sent forward Jacob de la Rose, 24, to the Blues in exchange for former first-round draft pick Robbie Fabbri.

The 23-year-old Fabbri had a goal in nine games for St. Louis this season, while de la Rose had a goal and three assists in 16 games for Detroit.