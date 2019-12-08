iHeartRadio
Red Wings Losing Streak Hits 11 Straight Games

AM800-Sports-Evgeni Malkin-Jake Guentzel-Pittsburgh Penguins-NHL

Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and two assists to help the Pittsburgh Penguins build a two-goal lead midway through the second period en route to a 5-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Matt Murray made 26 saves for his first win in nearly a month, helping Pittsburgh earn its third straight victory.

The rebuilding Red Wings have lost 11 in a row, their longest losing streak since dropping a franchise-record 14 consecutive games during the 1981-82 season.

Detroit's Robby Fabbri scored on a rebound early in the second, ending Pittsburgh's chance to shut out a third straight opponent.

The Red Wings are back in action Tuesday on the road in Winnipeg.


With files from the Associated Press

