Red Wings reach eight-year contract extension with Dylan Larkin

The Detroit Red Wings have reached an eight-year, $69.6 million contract extension with team captain Dylan Larkin.

He will carry a cap hit of $8.7 million under the new deal, which begins next season.

Larkin has spent this season playing out the last of a five-year, $30.5 million contract signed with the Red Wings in 2018. That deal carried an average annual value of $6.1 million.

The 26-year-old centre has 22 goals and 57 points in 59 games this season.

Selected 15th overall by Detroit in the 2014 draft, Larkin has 169 goals and 415 points in 563 career games.

The Waterford, Mich., native was named captain of the Red Wings in 2021.