Red Zone Restrictions Expected to Continue Next Week

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex does not believe COVID-19 restrictions will ease off next week for the region.

"I don't anticipate that we will see any restrictions easing off next week because as we have noted our number slightly worsened this week," says Dr. Wajid Ahmed. "It's not a huge jump but still it's a jump. We do have an explanation that why it happened but still I think we have to be really cautious with what we are doing with."

He says it's still too early to say how Windsor-Essex is doing since shifting to the Red-Control Zone on Tuesday but believes the area is not doing worse since the move.

Dr. Ahmed says it will take at least two weeks to see the impacts of shifting colour zones.

"We haven't even seen any changes because the red zone technically started on Tuesday so it's just four days of data that we have seen and we know that it takes at least 14 days before we can see any significant changes with easing some of these restrictions," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says the new cases in the region might still be from the previous restriction zone.

"What we're seeing right now is still maybe the result of where the restrictions were whether than what happened since Tuesday when everything started to open up," he says.

Since last Sunday, there have been 189 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit is also dealing with outbreaks at the Downtown Mission and Salvation Army.

Earlier this week, Dr. Ahmed reported 65 confirmed cases at the two sites.

Windsor-Essex entered to the Red-Control category Tuesday at 12:01am.