Redskins Face More Troubles

Owner Dan Snyder has hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the Washington NFL team's culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.

The newspaper reports the incidents happened between 2006 and 2019. The women claim they faced unwanted sexual advances and were even urged to wear revealing clothes or flirt to close sales deals.

Among the accused include former longtime radio voice Larry Michael, former director of pro personnel Alex Santos and others.

The team issued a statement saying that ``While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly.''

Three members of the front office have left the organization within the past week.



with files from Associated Press