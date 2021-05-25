Reduced COVID-19 Restrictions Welcomed by Paddle-Board Enthusiast

Paddle-board enthusiast are taking full advantage of the province's decision to lighten restrictions on some outdoor activities.

The province announced outdoor recreation facilities would be allowed to resume with some restrictions in place Saturday.

Tecumseh's Urban Surf Company is almost a month past its usual opening date, but its location along the banks of East Pike Creek near Lake St. Clair was ready to go Saturday morning.

Co-owner Danielle Chevalier says paddle boarders were excited to get out on the water.

"We're staggering things by booking less occupancy. We have added more hours. In the past we opened at 11 a.m., but now we're opening at 9 a.m. so we can space things out a little more," she says. "We're outside, so everyone's feeling safe, but we still don't want the property packed."

She says the service is already set up in a way that is safe for everyone to enjoy.

"They say the UV kills any kind of virus or germs, so that's a bonus because we're outside. No one seems to be too concerned," she says. "We sanitize everything — we always have — we like to run a clean business."

Chevalier says reopening is satisfying from both a business and personal perspective.

"It's been actually kind of emotional to be honest. I've teared up a couple times this weekend because you can tell people are feeling really good and happy," she says. "It's cool to see teenagers come with their parents and we have electric bikes too and people have been renting those out to hit the trails."

Chevalier says Urban Surf Company has reservations available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

She says paddle boards and e-bikes must be reserved in advanced.

The province plans to reopen more outdoor facilities with some restrictions if vaccination benchmarks are reached by mid-June.