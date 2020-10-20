Reduced Hours at Sportsplex COVID-19 Testing Site

The COVID-19 assessment centre at the St Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor now has reduced hours.

The new hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there is no longer availability on weekends.

According to Windsor Regional Hospital, online and telephone booking has gone very well and there is still lots of capacity.

Hours at the Ouellette Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre remain unchanged – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and statutory holidays.