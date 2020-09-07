Region Records COVID-19 Increase of Three for Third Straight Day

For the third straight day the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting just three additional cases of COVID-19.

In addition, this is the sixth day in a row the region has recorded an increase in the single digits.

Of the new cases, two are in healthcare workers while the other is due to close contact with another confirmed case.

Monday saw one additional death — a man in his 70s at a long-term care home.

The region now has 2,551 confirmed cases of the virus with 75 deaths.

Two long-term care homes are under outbreak protocol — New Beginnings and Rosewood Erie Glen, both in Leamington.

There is still an outbreak being reported at a workplace in Tecumseh as well.