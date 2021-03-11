Region's Medical Officer of Health Taking a Leave

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed is taking a leave.

According to a statement from Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette, Dr. Ahmed will be on leave for two weeks.

The statement goes on to say, the health unit will be receiving Medical Officer of Health support from other public health units during his absence.

Board of Health Chair Gary McNamara tells The Morning Drive Dr. Ahmed has worked nearly every day since the pandemic began and deserves the time off.

"When you look at the amount of time ... I don't know of any human being that doesn't need time to at least recharge their batteries," he says.

No other information regarding the leave will be shared.

