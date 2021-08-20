Region's MOH Asking Community to Protect Themselves Against COVID-19 after MPP's Vaccine Refusal

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor Essex says the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed made the comment on Friday when asked about the situation involving Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls.

"Our message has been clear right from the beginning that in order to prevent any complications or you contracting COVID or passing it on to others, developing severe consequences and unfortunately dying from it, the best defence that you could do is to get yourself vaccinated," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says he's fully vaccinated.

"It is absolutely critical that our message needs to be there," he says. "We need to practice, what we are preaching. So I can say yes, I'm fully vaccinated. I can say all my family members who are eligible to receive a vaccine, they're all vaccinated."

Dr. Ahmed adds the messaging continues to be the same.

"As an overall direction, everybody agrees in the scientific community, the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to get yourself vaccinated," says Dr. Ahmed.

As heard live on AM800 news on Thursday, MPP Rick Nicholls announced he's refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine due to personal reasons.

He has since been removed by Premier Doug Ford from the Progressive Conservatives caucus.

Nicholls is now an Independent MPP.