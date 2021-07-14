Region's MOH Encouraging Eligible Individuals to get a COVID-19 Vaccine

The region's top doctor is once again asking residents to roll up their sleeves and get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed told AM800's the Morning Drive, the Delta variant continues to spread in many countries.

He says it's spreading very quickly in those who are not vaccinated.

"There is this risk that we may see cases increasing in the unvaccinated and in the younger population and that has always been the risk," he says. "It is important that the adults and people who can get the vaccine, can take the vaccine."

Dr. Ahmed says it's important eligible individuals get vaccinated.

"As long as we have unvaccinated people, there is that potential that it will spread and once it starts to spread, you also have to recognize that we have almost everyone between zero to 11 years of age that are unvaccinated at this time and that's a significant number of people that we are talking about," says Dr. Ahmed.

Dr. Ahmed says the lowest vaccine coverage rate locally is in individuals between the ages of 12 and 29.

As of Wednesday morning, there are eight confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 75.8 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

60.1 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.