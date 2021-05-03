Region's Top Doctor Begging the Community to Follow Safety Measures after Alleged Church Gathering

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex is begging the community to continue to follow all public health safety measures.

This comes after Harvest Bible Church on Spring Garden Road in Windsor allegedly held a gathering on Sunday.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed calls the alleged gathering "disheartening" and is requesting the public to follow the provincial restrictions.

"We all know that this is still a pandemic, people are dying in other parts of the world," says Dr. Ahmed. "We have seen how quickly things escalated in our region in December and January, we definitely don't want that to happen."

He says a provincial stay at home order is still in place.

"Well I understand people's sentiments whether they want to meet up or have social gatherings or even religious gathering, these are not the same time and there are ways that you have to keep yourself safe and you have to keep everyone safe as well," he says.

Dr. Ahmed says gathering are restricted.

"There's a restriction on any type of gathering so all of those things are in place, I would just request everyone to please follow those measures," says Dr. Ahmed. "Those are measures that would save lives, that would keep everyone safe. So I would request them, I would beg them please follow the measures, it is important for our community."

As AM800 news reported Monday morning, Windsor police confirmed they are looking into a gathering at the church after receiving dozens of complaints of people seen entering the building.

The church has come under fire in the past for hosting gatherings exceeding provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

Pastor Aaron Rock was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act for holding a service in December of last year.