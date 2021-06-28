Region's Top Doctor Looking Forward to a Two Dose Summer for Windsor-Essex

Another COVID-19 milestone for Windsor-Essex.

"Today we have achieved another milestone," says Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed. "We now have more residents that are fully vaccinated compared to those who are partially vaccinated with only one dose. Slowly and surely we are ensuring all of our residents are fully protected. I anticipate that more than 50 per cent of the adults in the region will be fully vaccinated some time next week."

As of Monday morning, 145,423 Windsor-Essex residents have received both doses while 126,621 residents have received only one dose of a vaccine.

Dr. Ahmed says residents in the region have supported the work of health officials and have rolled up their sleeves to get a vaccine.

"With more and more people vaccinated, we can certainly look forward for a two dose summer for all of us," says Dr. Ahmed. "I truly believe that we have survived the worst of the pandemic. "We were in the eye of the storm in January but now we're in a clearer zone."

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says everyone involved with the vaccine rollout has done a great job.

"Great job to everyone and the vaccine clinics are really being booked and people are accessing them and getting vaccinated so it feels great, it feels really good," says Marentette.

To date, 74.1 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

41.7 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.