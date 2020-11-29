Region Sees 26 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday, Outbreak Declared at HDGH

A significant drop in new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 26 new cases — down from Saturday's 63 and Friday's 51.

Of the new cases, nine are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, four were acquired through community spread while 13 others remain under investigation.

The region now has 3,596 confirmed cases of the virus with 79 deaths.

There are currently seven workplaces, three long-term care homes and two schools on the health unit's list of outbreaks.

An outbreak has been declared in the Rehab Unit at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare as three staff members and two patients have tested positive for the virus.

Windsor-Essex is currently in the Orange-Restrict level of the province's COVID-19 Response Framework, but will move to Red-Control Monday morning.