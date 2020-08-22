iHeartRadio
Region Sees Five New Cases of COVID-19 Saturday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

According to the health unit, one case is a resident at a long-term care home while two are staff members — the other two cases remain under investigation.

Saturday's cases bring the region's total to 2,459 with 71 deaths while 2,292 people have made a full recovery after contracting the virus.

There are still two long-term care homes under outbreak protocol — Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor and New Beginnings in Leamington.

Outbreaks are also being reported at two farms in Leamington.

