Regional landfill lifespan projected to surpass provincial projections

A new audit report finds the province will exhaust all existing landfill capacity in Ontario in the next 11 to 14 years, but that's not the case in Windsor-Essex.

Michelle Bishop, General Manager of the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority, says based on current forecasts for waste going forward, they estimate the current landfill will be in operation until 2040, giving it 19 more years of use.

Ontario is likely to miss its waste diversion targets because it hasn't taken concrete action to increase diversion of industrial, commercial and institutional waste, Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said in her Annual Report of Environment Audits.

"The lack of government action on reducing business and industrial waste means that Ontario will be faced with questions about where to put all this waste and how to pay for it in the very near future," said Lysyk.

The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks estimates that all existing landfill capacity in the province will be exhausted in the next 11 to 14 years.

Bishop feels everyone still needs to make an effort to divert waste where possible, and reduce and reuse.

"Although 2040 seems to be much longer than some of the numbers quoted by the province, I think it's really important, no matter what that number is, to try to ensure we're getting the longest useful life out of that landfill," she says. "Hopefully 2040 is not even a number. Hopefully it's even long than that we can extend the use of that landfill so we don't have to look at siting another one any time soon."

Bishop says it's around a 50-50 split of material to be landfilled between Residential-Municipal Waste and Industrial-Commercial-Institutional (ICI) waste.

"Our 2022 budget has approximately 257,000 tonnes, metric tonnes, of material to be landfilled," she says.

Bishop credits best practices when it comes to landfill techniques and methods to make the landfill last as long as possible, but she points out that we can always do better when it comes to diverting and recycling waste.

Businesses and institutions generate at least 7.2 million tonnes of waste per year – 60 per cent of the waste in Ontario; 40 per cent is residential waste. However, in 2018, while 50 per cent of residential waste was diverted, only about 15% of industrial and business waste was diverted according to the auditors report.

"More than 98 per cent of businesses and institutions are not required to recycle, so they often don't," Lysyk said. "Sending waste to landfills is relatively cheap, so even easily recyclable products from places like offices, restaurants, movie theatres, retail stores and warehouses end up as landfill garbage."

The Ministry of the Environment, is responsible for regulating waste management in Ontario. According to the Ministry, about 12 million tonnes of non-hazardous waste is generated in Ontario each year, although other data sources indicate it may be closer to 15 million tonnes.

The audit found that the steps the Ministry has taken to date will not significantly improve waste diversion from businesses and institutions, and Ontario's overall diversion rate will suffer. The Ministry's goal is to divert half of all waste generated by the residential and business sectors by 2030, and 80 per cent by 2050.

"Improved efforts by the government to meet its targets, can avoid the need to make difficult decisions about waste, and the financial and environmental costs that must come with them," according to Tyler Schulz, Assistant Auditor General and Commissioner of the Environment in the Office.