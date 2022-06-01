Regulator rules Flair Airlines is Canadian; upstart carrier can keep its licence

CALGARY - The Canadian Transportation Agency says Flair Airlines is Canadian.

The ruling means the Edmonton-based upstart carrier can keep its operating licence.

Canadian legislation allows no more than 49 per cent ownership of a Canadian airline by foreign entities.

The CTA had been investigating Flair's ownership to determine whether its relationship with Miami-based investor 777 Partners violated those rules.

Flair has made a number of changes as a result of the investigation, including a promise to increase the number of Canadians on its board.

Flair has faced opposition from larger rivals Air Canada, WestJet and 30-odd other carriers who have publicly called for the regulator to rule against it.