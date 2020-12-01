Reimagined Bright Lights Kicks Off in Windsor

It's the most wonderful time of year, and with that usually comes the Bright Lights festival at Jackson Park in Windsor, but things are going to look a little bit different this year due to COVID-19.

Back in October, the city opted to cancel the event and redirect a portion of the funds to Windsor's nine business improvement areas as part of a city-wide holiday lighting program.

City Events Initiatives Coordinator Michelle Staadegaard says lights are already up at several locations across the city and BIAs displays should all be up within the next two weeks.

She says you'll be able to recognize many of the displays from the Jackson Park event.

"People can expect some of our key displays that we've traditionally had at Bright Lights. We've kind of dotted them all throughout the city. So we're calling it Bright Lights Windsor City Wide to really look at the reimagined way that we could still have people celebrate Bright Lights with us," says Staadegaard.

She says each BIA received $20,000 to purchase lights.

"It's actually a great investment in our BIAs. They were able to purchase their own lighting enhancements for their BIAs. So they'll be able to continue to use them throughout the years. They all have unique styles that they've created in each of their own individual BIAs. So it'll be wonderful to be able to see as they're created this month," she says.

Staadegaard says the city encourages you to wear a mask and socially distance if you're out looking at the displays.

"We hope that they enjoy it. We hope that they're able to take photos with the displays on the outside of the buildings. We encourage them to come out, but we also encourage them to be safe and be kind and wear a mask when it's needed and keep their social distancing while they're visiting the displays as well," she adds.

The city-wide version of Bright Lights goes until January 10.

CLICK HERE to find more information and a map of all the locations.

with files from Kristylee Varley