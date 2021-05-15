Reliance Home Comfort Locks Out Staff Over Labour Dispute

Workers for Reliance Home Comfort continue to walk the picket line after being locked out due to a labour dispute.

That's according to Mac Goslin, he's the Unifor Local 1999 steward in Windsor. He tells CTV Windsor that more than 830 members of the union are locked out across the country after rejecting the latest tentative deal.

Goslin says the company refuses to budge on the issue of pay for new hires who won't be paid if they have to self isolate due to COVID-19 while on the job.

"These newer employees are doing there jobs and then being forced to stay home," he says. "There's no way that doing your job should result in 14 days of no pay. All they've done is do their job and go where they were asked to go."

He says the union will be standing its ground on the issue.

Workers continue to walk the picket line outside the company's location at 1825 Provincial Rd in Windsor.

The union represents 80 workers locally.