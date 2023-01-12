Reliance on food banks expected to see massive rise for 2023

Reliance on food banks and other food charity programs is expected to see a huge rise for 2023.

Second Harvest, Canada's largest food rescue organization, conducted a survey of more than 1,300 non-profit organizations in December 2022 to understand how the need for food charity is likely to change in the coming year.

The survey showed that the number of those served per month by food banks is expected to increase by another 60 per cent for this year, on top of 134 per cent growth in 2022.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, June Muir, the CEO of the UHC Hub of Opportunities in Windsor, says locally there has been an increase.

She says the Windsor-Essex Food Bank saw a large increase in users last year.

"I can tell you the Windsor-Essex Food Bank last year served just slightly over 185,000. That was a 17 per cent increase. But, 8,120 were new users, so never used a food bank before, which is an 87 per cent increase."

She expressed her concern regarding the increasing numbers.

"We've always been able to feed people, but I have never seen it like this, and I'm very concerned because of the numbers increasing, 87 per cent already, and we know food costs are still going to be rising. I'm very concerned what it's going to look like six months from now," he stated.

Muir says the Hub is always looking for snacks and essentials to give out to those in need.

"We've always got lots of produce, which is excellent, but what we get asked for is parents they need snacks for children. Anything high protein. We always need essentials like shampoo, anything you would use that's healthy and also essentials that you need everyday, we always like to collect."

She says the Hub spends hundreds of thousands of dollars on just milk, eggs, and meat yearly.

"We do spend approximately over $348,000 just on milk, eggs, and meat a year. However, I think that's going to double this year. So, it just gives you an idea of what we need to raise for milk, eggs, and meat. Now, if we have to start buying canned goods, if we don't get those food drives happening, we're going to have raise more money."

Due to the numbers from the survey, charities are anticipating to add 30 per cent more food programs this year, increasing the average number of days per week they hand out free food from 3.7 to 4.2.

Muir adds that the UHC Hub of Opportunities is the hub for the 15 food banks around Windsor-Essex, and 100 per cent of online donations go straight to purchasing food to be distributed among the banks.

Donations can be made on the UHC Hub of Opportunities website, or food donations can be dropped off in person at 6955 Cantelon Drive in Windsor between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m, Monday through Friday.