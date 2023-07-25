Relief and elation for mother of Daniel Squalls after Calloo's arrest

The mother of Daniel Squalls say she and her whole family are elated following news that 27-year-old Malique Calloo was taken into custody in Michigan on Sunday, after being on the run for nine months.

Windsor Police identified Calloo as a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in the city last November.

Police were called about shots fired in the in the 800-block of Hanna Street East near Parent Avenue in the afternoon on November 28, where 24-year-old Daniel Squalls was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Calloo had been one of the Top 25 most wanted fugitives on the Be On the Look Out program.

Tylina Squalls says it's a huge relief that Calloo has been caught, and her family has been dealing with a range of emotions since the news broke.

"We all had kind of given up a little bit of hope when the other guy was released, and that hit our family hard. We just didn't know what else to do, I was actually going to hire a private detective to assist because we were losing a little faith there and they came through for us," she said.

Squalls says she got a call from an unknown number on Sunday, not having any idea of what it could be about, until the voice on the over end of the line introduced himself as a Windsor Police constable.

"And he told me that he wanted to meet with me, and would I have time to meet with him. I told him I was at work and have a full schedule all week for work, could he just tell me now? He was like yes... we caught Malique Calloo. I was not expecting to hear that, I shouted, I jumped, I cried."

She says they've been under a lot of stress as a family during this time, but now there's only excitement for justice.

"Just for Daniel getting justice and that this man isn't going to be running in the streets," Squalls continued. "Because Daniel didn't do anything to deserve that, he was just trying to make a better way for his family."

At a press conference on Monday, Staff Sgt. Joe Faddoul says there's still a lot to be done to learn how Calloo was able to cross the border.

Once Calloo is before a judge, he will have the option to waive extradition, which will allow Windsor Police to bring him back to Canada to answer to the charges he's facing.

- with files from CTV Windsor's Sanjay Maru