Remaining River Place Residents Removed from Property

The remaining residents of a condemned residential building in Sandwich Town have been removed from the property.

Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante says a trespass notice was issued to the five or six remaining campers on the property Wednesday.

The River Place Residence at 245 Detroit St. was issued a Prohibition of Occupancy order on July 15 due to unsafe conditions inside the building.

Many residents found a place to stay in city or privately run shelters, but more than 20 camped out on the lawn of the property and refused to leave.

Costante says around six people were removed from the property by Windsor Police Service and Bylaw Enforcement officers by mid-afternoon Friday.

He just hopes the remaining tenants have found a safe place to go.

"I did ask and I'm just awaiting confirmation, but I was also told the facilitation was done relatively peacefully and there wasn't much resistance, which I think is very important as well," he added.

Costante says the city had done some clean up at the owner's expense, but the owners took over once the former tenents were cleared Friday.

"There's some trucks currently onsite cleaning garbage and debris and everything else that's left on the property," he says.

The owners have told the city they plan to repair the property now that it's secured.

"I don't know what plans they have specifically. If it's to build an addition, to do things with the interior that are going to be marketable different or just clean it up and get it up to code, I'm not sure," he says. "It is their intention to activate that building again at some point in the future."

The owners claim the building became unlivable after copper pipes and wiring became the target of thieves and vandals to the extent that it became impossible to keep up with repairs.

Costante says city officials recommend a fence be erected around the property at the owners expense to protect the building while it's brought back up to code.

He's not sure if they'll be following that advice.