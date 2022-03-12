Remember to check your smoke alarms when you change your clocks

Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday.

Beginning at 2 a.m. on March 13, you'll need to set your clocks ahead one hour to 3 a.m. - meaning we "spring forward" and lose an hour of sleep.

Windsor Fire and Rescue is reminding everyone that when you change your clocks, also change the batteries in your smoke alarms.

Mike Coste, Chief Fire Prevention Officer, says you should even check the batteries on smoke alarms that are hardwired at your home.

"When the power goes out and the batteries are dead, you don't have a working smoke alarm," he says. "That's why we have to make sure we have the battery changed and up to date."

Coste says a smoke alarm is the first line of defence to wake you up if there's a fire.

"As you saw in the province of Ontario, we had over 21 people die in January," he says, "A lot of those deaths could have been saved with working smoke alarms."

Daylight Saving Time ends on November 6.