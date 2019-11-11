Remembrance Day Ceremonies Planned Across Windsor-Essex

Canadians will gather at cenotaphs and monuments across the country Monday morning to remember and honour our military veterans.

This year's Remembrance Day ceremony follows a major ceremony in France earlier this year marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when thousands of Canadian stormed the beaches of Normandy with their British and American allies to fight Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

It also comes exactly 101 years to the day after the end of the First World War.

Terri Davis-Fitzpatrick represents Veterans Voices of Canada in Windsor and hopes everyone will take time to honour a veteran.

"They basically wrote a cheque and paid with their sacrifices and their bodies so that we can have freedom and freedom of speech today," she says.

An estimated 10-million were killed and 12-million were injured in the Great War, but Davis-Fitzpatrick says millions more have died in service of their country since.

That's why the day remembering those involving in the First World War has grown to respect everyone who has worn the uniform.

"Fatalities due to disease, accidents, prisoners of war, along with battle deaths are estimated to be between 22 and 30-million, and that's just WWII, not to mention other conflicts," says Davis-Fitzpatrick. "People need to let that sink in."

She says memorials are meant to be for both the honoured and those honouring them.

"It's for both so that we never forget why they live in a country of freedom, able to do what they're able to do because of the very sacrifices of these men and women," she added.

The ceremony in Windsor begins at the Memorial Cenotaph in City Hall Square at 11am. Anyone attending is being asked to arrive before 10:45am.

If anyone in Essex County wants to find out where they can honour a vet, Davis-Fitzpatrick says to simply call a local Royal Canadian Legion and ask.

CLICK HERE to find a link listing Remembrance Day ceremonies across Ontario.

Thousands are also expected to gather at the National War Memorial in Ottawa to mark the national Remembrance Day ceremony, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will be among those laying wreaths in memory of those who died serving Canada.

This year's Silver Cross Mother is Reine Samson Dawe, whose youngest son, Capt. Matthew Dawe, was killed in Afghanistan in 2007 alongside five other Canadian soldiers and an Afghan interpreter.

Samson Dawe will lay a wreath on behalf of all Canadian mothers who have lost children to war.

With files from the Canadian Press