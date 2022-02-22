Removing COVID-19 vaccine certificate system in Windsor-Essex still undecided

Still no decision if proof of vaccination requirements will continue in Windsor-Essex after February 28.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit still has an order in place that requires individuals to show their proof of vaccination.

He says a call was held last week with health unit officials and the matter was not mentioned.

Earlier this month, the province announced it is ending its COVID-19 vaccine certificate system on March 1 but stated businesses and other settings may choose to continue to require proof of vaccination.

Dilkens says the city is required to follow the order issued by the health unit.

"As I understand the health unit still has that order in place for all facilities in Essex County which means we have to check that information to make sure that those attending follow the rules," he continued. "So if the health unit lifts the order we'll certainly amend accordingly but right now we have to follow the rules that are in place."

He feels it's only a matter of time before the requirement is lifted in Windsor-Essex.

"I think it's also fair to say, we see things getting better, more people are vaccinated, infection rates are going down, there's light at the end of the tunnel but Dr. Nesathurai would be the first to tell you, folks COVID is still here and we can't just open every thing up and wish it away," Dilkens said.

Dilkens says things are getting better in Windsor-Essex but Dr. Shanker Nesathurai would be the first to tell the community, COVID-19 is still here.

"He's still being rightfully so being cautious, making sure he's making prudent decisions for the entire region and that order could be rescinded on a moments notice and we'll it up to the health unit to decide when that's appropriate."

The province also said last week, masking requirements will stay in place for now, but a timeline to lift them will come later.

AM800 has reached out to the local health unit about the proof of vaccination requirements after Feb 28 in Windsor-Essex, but hasn't heard back yet.