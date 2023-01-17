Renner says he's home from hospital after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner says he is out of the hospital after being treated for serious injuries from a snow plow accident.

In response to a Twitter post Monday about his TV series "Mayor of Kingstown,'' Renner tweeted that other than the brain fog that remains, he is very excited to watch the next episode with his family at home.

Authorities in Nevada say Renner suffered serious chest injuries when he was run over by his own snow plow while helping free a relative's car on a road near Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day.

The 52-year-old Oscar nominee also plays Hawkeye in Marvel's "Avengers'' movies.